SteamVR update for 31 March 2022

SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.22.4 (1648769090)

31 March 2022

SteamVR:

  • Fixed scaling issue on some overlays, including the controller binding UI.

OpenXR:

  • Fix regression on thumbstick input for controllers that have a "joystick" OpenVR equivalent path instead of "thumbstick".

