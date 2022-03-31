SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.22.4 (1648769090)

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
SteamVR:
- Fixed scaling issue on some overlays, including the controller binding UI.
OpenXR:
- Fix regression on thumbstick input for controllers that have a "joystick" OpenVR equivalent path instead of "thumbstick".
