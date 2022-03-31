 Skip to content

BrainBread 2 update for 31 March 2022

Post-Release Hotfixes - Patch 1.0.4.3

Patch 1.0.4.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Server owners please update your servers!

  • Zombie Players can no longer get to the elevators in Night Club before the humans reach this level.
  • Reduced damage from acid in Swamp Trouble, this will prevent breaking the map if someone falls into the acid near the raft/bridge with objective items.
  • Added a blocker to the last checkpoint in Swamp Trouble, you may only reach this area after defending the sewers.
  • Fixed Bandits in Swamp Trouble raft area, they should pay more attention to the players now.
  • Increased Blood Rage HP regen rate from 0.615 to 0.815 per point.
  • Extended the XP event to be active for both Saturday and Sunday, plus increased XP gained by 50% (2.5X multiplier).

Community Discord

https://discord.gg/U6MVpPD

