Post-Release Hotfixes - Patch 1.0.4.3

Server owners please update your servers!
- Zombie Players can no longer get to the elevators in Night Club before the humans reach this level.
- Reduced damage from acid in Swamp Trouble, this will prevent breaking the map if someone falls into the acid near the raft/bridge with objective items.
- Added a blocker to the last checkpoint in Swamp Trouble, you may only reach this area after defending the sewers.
- Fixed Bandits in Swamp Trouble raft area, they should pay more attention to the players now.
- Increased Blood Rage HP regen rate from 0.615 to 0.815 per point.
- Extended the XP event to be active for both Saturday and Sunday, plus increased XP gained by 50% (2.5X multiplier).
Changed files in this update