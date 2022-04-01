PATCH NOTES - EA 0.1.16

BUG FIXES
- Rename merc dialog overlaps card details unless accepted.
- Renamed merc does not instantly reflect the new name until refreshing merc roster.
- Renamed merc loses their name after dying and spawning as a zombie.
- Unlocking fame for eliminating 5 undead in a single turn by the same merc does not register similar fame with lower requirements of 4 and 3 undead.
- Meat Decoy deployed into combat shows a duplicate group of status effects.
- Fixes to mercs, Deploy Ammo and Meat Decoy clipping through the ground on the horder missions and PVPD.
- Fixed missing unique accessory graphic Delta Force, item was renamed to Delta Storm to avoid a conflict with a similar named gun.
- Typo fixes in skill Retaliation, Silence, Light Movement, a few achievements.
QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES
- Sell all valuables button has been added to the trader's SELL view when you possess any valuables.
- Added a darker frame for valuable items to make them more apparent as non-playable loot cards.
- Valuable items can no longer be equipped into consumable gear slots, manually or by Auto-Equip.
- Using respec on merc's weapon training no longer unequips all gear with the exception of high end weapons containing minimal mastery requirements which no longer meet them.
- Added a new card sorting option BY TYPE which also sorts weapons by the highest damage within each weapon category.
- Using the card sort button on page 2+ will now return to page 1.
- Merc gear upgrade animation can now be toggled in Game Settings/General.
- Skills shown on the skill bar now reveal their AP cost. This only applies to skills which require AP to be played.
- Undrawn (still in bag) consumable item details in combat now also indicate their AP cost required to play from hand.
- Reduced overlapping merc emotes when spam clicking on them in GEAR/TRAIN view.
- Improved (bottom) tooltips on the mission complete screen.
- Added an option to mute trader voice emotes when buying or selling items, button is next to the trader's face.
- Food, drink and buff consumables now indicate the buff persists until the area is cleared.
GAME BALANCE CHANGES
- Found weapons should no longer drop with a higher level than the player's main merc.
- Slightly reduced region control requirements for missions PVPD and Oil Refinery.
- Added the first 3 plays of mission Army Tuck to the Extended Tutorial where undead are easier to handle.
SKILL CHANGES
- Adept Initiative has been changed to generate -50% noise which can be further reduced by Tacticians in play. This mechanic was broken in the previous build, causing Initiative to generate 50 noise.
- Flaming Blade has been renamed to Flaming Strike and no longer has -50% penalty from non-sharp weapons. The buff has no effect on unarmed or shielded attacks.
- Urban Gunslinger has been reworked to grant an additional 4 shots to the current pistol instead of the flat 8 shots before, making the skill scale with pistol upgrades for a potential 10 shots.
- Viper can now be specced to spawn with a shield, pipe or machete and a random 5-10 attacks.
NEW CONTENT
- New mission added to the game, called Tunnel West. This mission can be unlocked by completing Oil Refinery. If you've already completed Oil Refinery, it will need to be completed again to trigger the unlock.
DEV NOTES
Mission difficulty, enemy scaling and squad power is being looked. I've gathered a lot of player feedback on this topic.
Thanks to everyone for reporting bugs and suggestions in Discord and on the forums.
Happy zombie slaying!
