Bauer update for 31 March 2022

Game music bug fixed - A first bug squashed!

Share · View all patches · Build 8476734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A tiny bug was discovered which in some scenario could result in the wrong music played in game. This update corrects this.

Changed files in this update

Bauer Content Depot 1779131
  • Loading history…
