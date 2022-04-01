 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Planet Crafter update for 1 April 2022

Hotfix #1 - v0.4.007

Share · View all patches · Build 8476625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The first hotpatch is here! It focus on the biggest bugs and improve comprehension of the game mechanics.

V 0.4.007

  • E key is now rebindable
  • Improve save time (thanks to akarnokd on discord!)
  • New message to receive
  • Increase screen size on dna manipulator
  • Add a second screen in biodome T2
  • Improve ore extractor T1 description
  • Alert when no torch microchip and try to turn light on
  • Alert when no more chips to unlock
  • Increase Jetpack t3 recipe requirements
  • Extractor T2 extracts a little bit more specific resources

Let us know if this leads to any new bugs! :)

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : The Planet Crafter Depot 1284192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.