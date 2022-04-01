Hotfix #1 - v0.4.007

Hello everyone!
The first hotpatch is here! It focus on the biggest bugs and improve comprehension of the game mechanics.
V 0.4.007
- E key is now rebindable
- Improve save time (thanks to akarnokd on discord!)
- New message to receive
- Increase screen size on dna manipulator
- Add a second screen in biodome T2
- Improve ore extractor T1 description
- Alert when no torch microchip and try to turn light on
- Alert when no more chips to unlock
- Increase Jetpack t3 recipe requirements
- Extractor T2 extracts a little bit more specific resources
Let us know if this leads to any new bugs! :)
Changed files in this update