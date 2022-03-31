 Skip to content

Smack Studio update for 31 March 2022

Patch notes 3/31/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New optional control settings

  • Added a Run button. Holding the button will cause you to always dash.
  • Added a Strong button. Pressing strong will perform a strong attack in the direction you're holding.
  • Added a Tap Jump setting (this existed in a previous version, but was never fully working.)

Controls polish

  • Improved directionality detection when using tilts and aerials, to prevent incorrect inputs (particularly noticeable for players using C-stick).
  • Detect the names of USB controllers and display them on the Controller Settings screen.

Character editor bug fixes

  • When switching between characters, the game sometimes loaded a version of the character that wasn't the most recent one (due to cached data saved in the editor).
  • Two projectiles owned by the same player could hit each other and be destroyed, creating problems for many custom special attacks.

