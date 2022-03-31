Patch notes 3/31/22

New optional control settings
- Added a Run button. Holding the button will cause you to always dash.
- Added a Strong button. Pressing strong will perform a strong attack in the direction you're holding.
- Added a Tap Jump setting (this existed in a previous version, but was never fully working.)
Controls polish
- Improved directionality detection when using tilts and aerials, to prevent incorrect inputs (particularly noticeable for players using C-stick).
- Detect the names of USB controllers and display them on the Controller Settings screen.
Character editor bug fixes
- When switching between characters, the game sometimes loaded a version of the character that wasn't the most recent one (due to cached data saved in the editor).
- Two projectiles owned by the same player could hit each other and be destroyed, creating problems for many custom special attacks.
Changed files in this update