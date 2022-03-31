Smart Factory Tycoon Stream - SimFest: Hobby Edition 2022

Dear Tycoons,
Smart Factory Tycoon will be taking part in the SimFest: Hobby Edition 2022.
Cheers,
TR Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Dear Tycoons,
Smart Factory Tycoon will be taking part in the SimFest: Hobby Edition 2022.
Cheers,
TR Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/
Changed files in this update