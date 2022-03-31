 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 31 March 2022

Game Hotfix [501079]

Share · View all patches · Build 8476272

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Crafting Menu 1.1 Changes:
* Pins are now saved on your local account (per computer) instead of for each world.

  • Added a page system for the pin bar.

    • The number of pages can be configured with “Crafting Pin Pages” in the settings menu.
    • Changing pages:
      • Controllers can use D-Pad left and right to toggle pages.
      • Keyboard hotkeys are defaulted to comma and period.
      • The mouse wheel can be used while highlighting the page indicator or the open menu button.
        • Note: Existing pin configurations will be reset to default.

  • Pinned recipes can now have their skins changed .

    • Mouse wheel while the menu is open or closed.
    • Using D-Pad left and right while the menu is open.

  • Pressing A on an empty pin slot will also set the pin.

  • The skins selection now loops so you will no longer have to cycle back through the skins if you went the wrong way.

  • The inventory bar selection now loops if you tap the right-stick at the end slots (holding the direction will not loop, stopping at the end).

  • Added sensitivity settings for the crafting menu and inventory bar navigation speed in the Advanced Settings menu.

    • Partially vs fully holding the analog stick in a direction will now affect the speed.
Other Changes
* Lavae will no longer be targetable to attack when frozen.
  • Added support for binding inventory slots 11-15. By default they are unbound.
Bug Fixes
* Fix recipes that can be prototyped to not show the lock icon when you do not have enough ingredients.
  • Fixed the recipe for Horticulture, Abridged.
  • Fixed the Lightning Conductor losing its skin during save/load. 
  • Varglets will summon hounds correctly now.
  • Fixed a bug where the Crabby Hermit would trade bottles for Sentimental Adornments in a world that has not experienced Winter’s Feast. This fix will not apply to existing worlds.
  • Fixed fireflies being able to be caught in the day time.
  • Fixed a rare client loading crash.
  • Restored the Bird Trap to require prototyping at the science machine.
  • Fixed a crash when going to the caves while hounds are about to arrive.
  • Reduced the time taken to save a world when using Cloud Saves.
  • Fixed minor skins texture bugs.
     

