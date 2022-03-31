 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Venaitura update for 31 March 2022

Balance Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8476223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update for everyone! This one has adjustments to a ton of enemies and equipment.

-The EXP of enemies post-Land Ho have also had their EXP rates adjusted, so they now give more EXP than before (to further ward off any need to grind).

-Greatswords should be considerably more useful.

I'd also like to remind players that each weapon type as its own damage multiplier, thus a higher ATK rating doesn't mean that weapon will net you more damage! Greatswords will always outshine EVERYTHING in damage; Gloves or Spears won't deal as much damage as a Greatsword even with the same amount of ATK.

There's also been a handful of smaller updates that aren't worth mentioning.

Hope you all continue to enjoy Venaitura! Thanks for all the amazing support so far!

Changed files in this update

Venaitura Content Depot 1664241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.