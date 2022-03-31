Balance Patch

Another update for everyone! This one has adjustments to a ton of enemies and equipment.

-The EXP of enemies post-Land Ho have also had their EXP rates adjusted, so they now give more EXP than before (to further ward off any need to grind).

-Greatswords should be considerably more useful.

I'd also like to remind players that each weapon type as its own damage multiplier, thus a higher ATK rating doesn't mean that weapon will net you more damage! Greatswords will always outshine EVERYTHING in damage; Gloves or Spears won't deal as much damage as a Greatsword even with the same amount of ATK.

There's also been a handful of smaller updates that aren't worth mentioning.

Hope you all continue to enjoy Venaitura! Thanks for all the amazing support so far!