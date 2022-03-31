 Skip to content

Nienix update for 31 March 2022

Drone Targeting System and updates to drone AI

Build 8476219

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509184

🎯 [Weapon] An auxiliary weapon called "Targeting System" has been added to the loot table. When fired, it makes all active summons target a given position. In addition, it creates a huge speed boost area of effect.
🎯 [Misc] Summons that escort/follow the player no longer collide with the player if they are actively chasing a target.
🎯 [Misc] Summons now weighs significantly less. This is especially evident for heavy summons such as Frigates and Cruisers.
🎯 [Misc] Summons are allowed to travel further away from their caster.
🎯 [Misc] Increased the drop-rate of Dye Fragments.
🎯 [UI] Revised a few particle effects.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed two content loading bugs in Act 2.
🎯 [Bugfix] The third boss in Act 2 no longer resets its HP if it moves far away during its final stage.

