 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wizardry Squared update for 31 March 2022

Dungeons Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8476200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added procedural dungeons to the game.

  • Each dungeon contains puzzles to unlock doors and significantly more gold than the level.
  • Enemies now drop hot/cold blocks used to unlock dungeon doors.
  • Enemies in dungeons can be much stronger.
  • Higher level dungeons may have difficult puzzles that require expensive spells.
  • Laid ground work for future equipment system.

Major Graphics Updates

  • 2d Lights added for effect.
  • New Spell Effects
  • Post processing Effects
  • Remodeled the Camp
  • Attributes in Character Menu
  • Spells List in Character Menu
  • Main menu updates

New Spells and Upgraded Spells

  • Fixed spell descriptions to make them more understandable in the character menu.
  • Added Explosive, Push, pull, seek, telekenetic, and other spells to the game.
  • Added Quick Spells slots on the 1-4 and D-pad for instant preparation of spells.
  • Improved spell feedback on objects - they now display icons.

Enemies

  • Bosses can now utilize bombs/grenades
  • Bosses can now repel.
  • Bosses can spawn enemies.
  • Adjusted hit points.
  • Blocks now can take significantly more damage.

Bugs performance

  • Numerous performance improvements
  • Fixed stuck-directional movement bug.
  • Improved stick-aiming by making it more responsive.
  • Cursor now moved if not being used.
  • Tutorial adjusted to make it simpler.

Changed files in this update

Wizardry Squared Content Depot 1513681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.