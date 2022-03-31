Dungeons Update

Added procedural dungeons to the game.
- Each dungeon contains puzzles to unlock doors and significantly more gold than the level.
- Enemies now drop hot/cold blocks used to unlock dungeon doors.
- Enemies in dungeons can be much stronger.
- Higher level dungeons may have difficult puzzles that require expensive spells.
- Laid ground work for future equipment system.
Major Graphics Updates
- 2d Lights added for effect.
- New Spell Effects
- Post processing Effects
- Remodeled the Camp
- Attributes in Character Menu
- Spells List in Character Menu
- Main menu updates
New Spells and Upgraded Spells
- Fixed spell descriptions to make them more understandable in the character menu.
- Added Explosive, Push, pull, seek, telekenetic, and other spells to the game.
- Added Quick Spells slots on the 1-4 and D-pad for instant preparation of spells.
- Improved spell feedback on objects - they now display icons.
Enemies
- Bosses can now utilize bombs/grenades
- Bosses can now repel.
- Bosses can spawn enemies.
- Adjusted hit points.
- Blocks now can take significantly more damage.
Bugs performance
- Numerous performance improvements
- Fixed stuck-directional movement bug.
- Improved stick-aiming by making it more responsive.
- Cursor now moved if not being used.
- Tutorial adjusted to make it simpler.
