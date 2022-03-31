 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 31 March 2022

Update 0.01.0190

Update 0.01.0190

Update 0.01.0190:

  • Added Player Storage to Safe House.
  • Enemy NPC's have a chance to drop an Item upon death.
  • Added new building outside of the mall to explore and loot.
  • Lowered value of some items.
  • Confined cursor to game window when in Fullscreen mode.
  • Faster Movement with melee weapon. (no longer affected by equipped weapon weight)
  • Fixed bug where player could change grenade type while grenade was in hand.
  • Fixed bug where hands would be placed in weapon position while holding melee weapon, after leaving workbench.
  • Player UI is force closed when in an alternate UI.

