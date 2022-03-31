Update 0.01.0190:
- Added Player Storage to Safe House.
- Enemy NPC's have a chance to drop an Item upon death.
- Added new building outside of the mall to explore and loot.
- Lowered value of some items.
- Confined cursor to game window when in Fullscreen mode.
- Faster Movement with melee weapon. (no longer affected by equipped weapon weight)
- Fixed bug where player could change grenade type while grenade was in hand.
- Fixed bug where hands would be placed in weapon position while holding melee weapon, after leaving workbench.
- Player UI is force closed when in an alternate UI.
