Patch Notes 0.33

Shades of Rayna Update 0.33 (03/31/2022)
-Warrior's Rage skill didn't have an indicator on effects bar. It's added.
-Chests were disappearing after being opened once in the base. It's fixed.
-Labyrinth Token is added to npc reward pool. 300 labyrinth token is 5 npc token.
-Blazer B1 Mage relic was not fixed for already saved games. It's fixed too.
-Fixed the options save problem.
-Mage's skill Condemn's area is decreased and now deals damage to destructibles.
-Bounties now spawn with "spawn percentages" instead of "appear time". If you have bounty quests currently, those 'appear time' stats will get into effect as percentages.
-Bounties can now spawn in Labyrinth.
-End chest is fixed in first version of Shrouded Fields map.
-Names of some of the champion bosses were wrong. They're fixed.
