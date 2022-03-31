 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Faylinn's Quest update for 31 March 2022

Version 1.55

Share · View all patches · Build 8475565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix to musiche6mix appearing in the outfits
  • Fixed booked room in Jovanc resetting after rest
  • Fixed Lagoon’s Merchant’s message about the Crystals ahead of time
  • Quest #81 (Lucid Lingerie) objective 2 doesn’t appear as marked anymore
  • Quest #56 “Alyssa’s Research” now is marked complete with the bad ending as well
  • Natasha has her line of dialogue at the swamp only if she’s been recruited
  • Levith’s event (bad end for Ravina) now successfully increases max MP by 200.
  • Dart’s portrait showing up as an NPC in the Thieves’ Guild
  • Swimsuits are retained in NG+
  • Unlimited Demon Form in NG+
  • You can skip flashback scenes in NG+
  • New Passive unlockables for all characters in NG+
  • New skills for Raz/Shea
  • Fixes to the text

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Faylinn's Quest Content Depot 1528011
  • Loading history…
Depot: Faylinn's Quest: Magical Side Story (1727630) Depot 1727630
  • Loading history…
Depot: NSFW Patch (1728820) Depot 1728820
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.