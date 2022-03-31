Version 1.55

- Fix to musiche6mix appearing in the outfits
- Fixed booked room in Jovanc resetting after rest
- Fixed Lagoon’s Merchant’s message about the Crystals ahead of time
- Quest #81 (Lucid Lingerie) objective 2 doesn’t appear as marked anymore
- Quest #56 “Alyssa’s Research” now is marked complete with the bad ending as well
- Natasha has her line of dialogue at the swamp only if she’s been recruited
- Levith’s event (bad end for Ravina) now successfully increases max MP by 200.
- Dart’s portrait showing up as an NPC in the Thieves’ Guild
- Swimsuits are retained in NG+
- Unlimited Demon Form in NG+
- You can skip flashback scenes in NG+
- New Passive unlockables for all characters in NG+
- New skills for Raz/Shea
- Fixes to the text
Thank you.
