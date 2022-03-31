 Skip to content

Jester Street : Card-Counting Trainer update for 31 March 2022

New 'KO' System | Tutorial PC Improvements | UI Over hall | + Insurance.

Game mode: 'KO' (Knock Out) Added!! -in addition to the Default Hi-Lo System.

  • Not utilizing a True Count, + only requiring a Running Count.

Insurance (bets) Added.
Projector: Updated UI. Showing Current Game Mode.
Main PC: Updated UI. Select Game Mode.

Room Rearranged. Reduced Visual Hues (Less vibrant surrounds).
Introduced a Main Light slider (Higher values are now achievable).
Help Screen: Updated Content, + included data/info. on the i) Hi-Lo & ii) KO systems.

(Trophies are still a WIP ! -Watch this space)

  • Susat.

