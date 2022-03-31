New 'KO' System | Tutorial PC Improvements | UI Over hall | + Insurance.

Game mode: 'KO' (Knock Out) Added!! -in addition to the Default Hi-Lo System.
- Not utilizing a True Count, + only requiring a Running Count.
Insurance (bets) Added.
Projector: Updated UI. Showing Current Game Mode.
Main PC: Updated UI. Select Game Mode.
Room Rearranged. Reduced Visual Hues (Less vibrant surrounds).
Introduced a Main Light slider (Higher values are now achievable).
Help Screen: Updated Content, + included data/info. on the i) Hi-Lo & ii) KO systems.
(Trophies are still a WIP ! -Watch this space)
- Susat.
Changed files in this update