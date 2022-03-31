Sound Overhaul Update. Melee Weapons Reworked. New Soundtrack.

New important milestone for Hard Bullet — now it uses FMOD Sound Engine to immerse you deeper into our brutal cinematic action.

We will continue adding new sound events and sounds in the future updates.

New Soundtrack

Presenting you new Electronic Soundtrack that was made specially for Hard Bullet. We'll bring the Metall one back as we finish work on inner player that will alow player change the playlists on the go.

Let us know what do you thing about new music!

Melee and Gun Recoil Reworked

Melee Improvements

Greately improved how weapons handle.

Two-handed weapons are much more useful now.

Enemy bodies show different resistance to a blade that moves through it depening on the length of that blade and how deep it got inside.

Guns Recoil Improved

Added more random to recoil and reworked the center of masses of all guns and weapons. Important inner code inprovements will let us add more diversity in gunplay in the future.

New Arena: Stairway

Happy to present you new Arena was Inspired by famous movies and was selected by our Discord Community.

Thanks for all your ideas and suggestions!

This February and March started a crual test for all eastern-europeans who do not support conflicts in Ukraine and of course it affected our team.

It hit much more than we expected in the beggining and right now Hard Bullet development is slowed and updates will come, but it will take more time and effort than before.

Please, don't foget that most of our team is still in a country where even talking about such theme may put you into jail due to the latest laws.

The nearest updates we are working on:

Explosive Update

New AI Update

New Arena

