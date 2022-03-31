 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 31 March 2022

Quick Fix for Konig V2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KINDA IMPORTANT

  • Forget to tell you that with the stock ECU the car is slower (Half boost), you need the tunable ECU

CONTROLS

COOL, I GUESS

BUGS

  • Reloading a save freeze at the start
  • School bus going round and round at the sawmill
  • Window tint would not be removed on the inside of the car
  • Mother voice not loud enough
  • Tuned wheels not painted correctly on main menu
  • Auto clutch work like a manual in a automatic
  • No text on the Eyelash
  • You can now un-stuck from a car, if the doors won't open
  • Can't sit in the boat

