Quick Fix for Konig V2

KINDA IMPORTANT
- Forget to tell you that with the stock ECU the car is slower (Half boost), you need the tunable ECU
CONTROLS
COOL, I GUESS
BUGS
- Reloading a save freeze at the start
- School bus going round and round at the sawmill
- Window tint would not be removed on the inside of the car
- Mother voice not loud enough
- Tuned wheels not painted correctly on main menu
- Auto clutch work like a manual in a automatic
- No text on the Eyelash
- You can now un-stuck from a car, if the doors won't open
- Can't sit in the boat
Changed files in this update