KeepUp Survival update for 31 March 2022

Update #53 - Ver. 0.5.3b - 22

Update #53 - Ver. 0.5.3b - 22

Patchnotes
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Character animation with the pickaxe improved
  • Character animation with the shovel improved
  • Loot vehicles sound fixed
  • Torch fire (Build) light fixed
  • Standing oil lamp (Build) light fixed
  • Oil Lamp square (Build) light fixed
  • Camp Fire (Build) light fixed
  • Stone Furnace (Build) light fixed
  • Large Stone Furnace (Build) light fixed
  • Stone Campfire (Build) light fixed
  • Trash Converter (Build) light fixed
  • Water Distiller (Build) light fixed
  • Old Radio (Build) light fixed
  • Furnace (World) light fixed
  • Camp Fire (World) light fixed
  • Hand Torch (Item) light fixed
  • Oil Lamp (Item) light fixed

Changes

  • The respawn menu is now also displayed when the pause menu is open
  • Main menu small changes made

New

  • In the main menu can now be fully viewed on all crafting options.
    -- Crafting - ID
    -- Crafting - Name
    -- Crafting - Count
    -- Crafting - Time
    -- Crafting - Items that are needed
  • All item options can now be fully displayed in the main menu.
    -- Crafting - ID
    -- Crafting - Name
    -- Crafting - Weight
    -- Crafting - Inv.Slots

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Map revised

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Human AI (Attacker)
  • Rain blocking for buildings
  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation

