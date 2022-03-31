Update #53 - Ver. 0.5.3b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Character animation with the pickaxe improved
- Character animation with the shovel improved
- Loot vehicles sound fixed
- Torch fire (Build) light fixed
- Standing oil lamp (Build) light fixed
- Oil Lamp square (Build) light fixed
- Camp Fire (Build) light fixed
- Stone Furnace (Build) light fixed
- Large Stone Furnace (Build) light fixed
- Stone Campfire (Build) light fixed
- Trash Converter (Build) light fixed
- Water Distiller (Build) light fixed
- Old Radio (Build) light fixed
- Furnace (World) light fixed
- Camp Fire (World) light fixed
- Hand Torch (Item) light fixed
- Oil Lamp (Item) light fixed
Changes
- The respawn menu is now also displayed when the pause menu is open
- Main menu small changes made
New
- In the main menu can now be fully viewed on all crafting options.
-- Crafting - ID
-- Crafting - Name
-- Crafting - Count
-- Crafting - Time
-- Crafting - Items that are needed
- All item options can now be fully displayed in the main menu.
-- Crafting - ID
-- Crafting - Name
-- Crafting - Weight
-- Crafting - Inv.Slots
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Map revised
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Human AI (Attacker)
- Rain blocking for buildings
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
