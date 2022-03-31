 Skip to content

Trigo update for 31 March 2022

Hard Mode is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Hard Mode Update

Update Description:

  • Switched to Steam Leaderboards
    -this has led to a complete Leaderboard scores reset
    -we've removed the Create New Username UI since Leaderboards will display Steam Profile Names
  • Added a Hard Mode Chapter that unlocks 10 brand new level with an increased difficulty
    -this mode unlocks if you reach at least Level 4-1
    -this mode introduces a different Boss in the final level of the Chapter
    -this mode introduces a new Piece, a red one, that needs to be collected in "X" time or the player dies
  • Added 3 new obstacles, including a new type of laser which kills the player
  • Added the option to delete Save Files from the Settings Menu
  • Removed the Best Time UI from Level Select and Level Complete UIs
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to spam Restart + Freeze Ability to gain movement speed at the beginning of the level
  • Fixed a bug that caused Level 7-1 to not save correctly nor show +/- time stats

