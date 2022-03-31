Alpha 5.6 - Prepare for Spring

Alpha 5.6 has just been released. This update was a shorter one focused on improving the UI. The game now supports more aspect ratios with proper UI scaling and has more options for changing the resolution. The game also allows toggling between windowed and fullscreen. In addition to this we have also added the Crossbow block. It shoots more slowly than archers but the bolts shot by it will pierce armor, making it quite useful against heavily armored enemies.
Changes:
- Added new options for controlling resolution and full screen
- Changed the text of the button for exiting the level from "Return to Map" to "Exit to Map" to make it clear
- Made chain and plate armor a bit stronger
- Added a option for disabling effects such as the fire and arrow impacts.
Fixes
- Fixed issues with the tutorial map
- Fixed an issue with enemy armor not being set properly which could result in enemies having the wrong level of armor.
- Fixed the campaign listing the wrong number of stars available.
- Fixed one of the rocks on Desert Dunes not properly keeping enemies from walking through it.
Changed files in this update