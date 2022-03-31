 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 31 March 2022

Changes for Version 3.84.1310 (2022-03-31)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new challenge: Ultimate Black Hole Challenge. Unlike the normal BHCs, the amoung of Black Holes + Upgrades you need to build here doubles after every completion. Maxed at 15 completions. It will increase the god power you gain from Black Hole Upgrades after rebirthing.
  • Manually defeating an UB shows now a short message with how much gp you got.
  • You you can now downgrade a planet if it is level 5 or lower (to prevent mistakes from newer players if they can't defeat the UBs).
  • You can now get the suwesh is here sign after reaching P.Baal V147 instead of needing to reach infinity.
  • Fixed a few bugs (front and back row in dungeons), UCC rounding issue, exploding knives issue, auto buy issue div gen, offline issues, typos

