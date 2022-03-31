- Added a new challenge: Ultimate Black Hole Challenge. Unlike the normal BHCs, the amoung of Black Holes + Upgrades you need to build here doubles after every completion. Maxed at 15 completions. It will increase the god power you gain from Black Hole Upgrades after rebirthing.
- Manually defeating an UB shows now a short message with how much gp you got.
- You you can now downgrade a planet if it is level 5 or lower (to prevent mistakes from newer players if they can't defeat the UBs).
- You can now get the suwesh is here sign after reaching P.Baal V147 instead of needing to reach infinity.
- Fixed a few bugs (front and back row in dungeons), UCC rounding issue, exploding knives issue, auto buy issue div gen, offline issues, typos
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 31 March 2022
Changes for Version 3.84.1310 (2022-03-31)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
