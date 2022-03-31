 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 31 March 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1412

Build 8474785

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed typo

sound adjustments

added nubis white list for fetching ingredients

Reworked props to behave like regular items

fixed bug causing translation of ingredient blueprints to fail

Changed files in this update

Arcane Waters Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1489172
  • Loading history…
