Striving for Light update for 31 March 2022

Rising Flames Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8474760 · Last edited by Wendy

This update features a new super boss with new machanics, new super boss related weapons and some april goodies.

         New Features

  • A new super boss with new mechanics has been added
  • 2 new super boss related weapons have been added
  • A new soundtrack as been added to the game
  • New chickens have been added to the town
  • A special chicken has been added to the town
  • A chicken nest for the special chicken has been added to the town
  • A new chicken related skill has been added

          Improvements

  • Improvements to the world events system
  • Some skill visual effects have been improved
  • The amount of chickens in the town has been increased
  • There are now chickens outside of the town
  • Chickens can now follow you on certain circumstances

            Balancing

  • The amount of chickens in town has been rebalanced to make them appear more consistent
  • Increased weapon drop rates from destructible world objects
  • Increased drop rates of light fragments from destructible world objects
  • [Skill] Glaring Light: Endurance & Energy cost has been reduced to 1 (was 2 before)

              Bugfixes

  • Fixed some typo in the skill descriptions

We wish you a lot of fun with this Rising Flames (...and chickens) Update for April 1st!

The best place to get involved in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our Official Discord Server.

