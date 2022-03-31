 Skip to content

GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead [PLAYTEST] update for 31 March 2022

Patch 1.4.1

Patch 1.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed bug that caused Major Commando to occasionally disappear during the player's first confrontation
-fixed bug that caused Bubblegun projectiles to hurt teammates
-Bubblegun projectile size increased from 1 to 1.25
-Nailgun dmg increased from 8 to 9
-Ricocheter dmg increased from 4 to 5

Changed files in this update

