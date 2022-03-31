 Skip to content

Erazer - Devise & Destroy update for 31 March 2022

Catch this!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just launched a new map: Catch this!

You have arrived to a remote enemy location with several targets. Armed with just grenades, you need to use your cunning and decisive throws to take down the opposition!

Have fun playing the new map!

