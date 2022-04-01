Release of 1.0!

Hello Gamers!
After several years of hard work, its finally ready for Early Access. We hope you enjoy the game; we see a fair few have tried the demo, and we have worked on issues and suggestions raised by the comments. If you like Tactics games then we hope you will like this one, we didn't over complicate it so it should be easy to understand like a board game. Check out the procedural level, with an infinite combination of rooms and corridors filled with enemies to take on!
Blue Horizon Studios