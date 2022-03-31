 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Coromon update for 31 March 2022

Coromon is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8474293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! Today is the day you've all been waiting for! Coromon is officially here!

We’re beyond excited for you all to get to explore the world of Coromon and help Lux Solis fend off the Wubbonians.
As you start building your Coromon team, don’t forget to leave a review, especially if you've already been playing the demo for quite some time now. We love hearing your feedback and it really helps us out.

As always, if you ever have questions or want to talk with the devs, feel free to join our Discord.
Follow us on Twitter!
Like us on Facebook!

Shine bright!

Changed files in this update

Coromon Content Depot 1218211
  • Loading history…
Coromon Content MacOS Depot 1218212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.