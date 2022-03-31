Coromon is here!

Hey all! Today is the day you've all been waiting for! Coromon is officially here!

We’re beyond excited for you all to get to explore the world of Coromon and help Lux Solis fend off the Wubbonians.

As you start building your Coromon team, don’t forget to leave a review, especially if you've already been playing the demo for quite some time now. We love hearing your feedback and it really helps us out.

As always, if you ever have questions or want to talk with the devs, feel free to join our Discord.

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook!

Shine bright!