English
#########Content##############
New location: Neighborhood Committee Office (It's inside the Quarantined Neighborhood)
Bats may appear in the inner area of the Quarantined Neighborhood. (Non-hostile, and they likely do not have COVID-19 virus on them. )
Added a document in the neighborhood committee office. (I received quite a few of those during the ongoing quarantine of Shanghai. There are just some slight modifications in the game's version.)
#########System###############
Small optimize to the Quarantined Neighborhood. (Just some memory recycle stuff. The impact is very limited.)
简体中文
#########Content##############
新区域：居委会办公室。（在被隔离的小区内）
被隔离的小区内部地区可能出现蝙蝠。（非敌意实体，并且貌似不带有新冠病毒。）
在居委会办公室加入了一份文档。（对，这几天在上海的隔离过程中我收到了不少这样的文件。游戏里的版本只有极小的改动。）
#########System###############
对被隔离的小区进行了略微的优化。（只是内存回收方面的事情。影响估计不大。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 31 March 2022
Update, version 20220331
English
Changed files in this update