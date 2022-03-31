- added setting Graphics > Typewriter to show messages all at once
- updated notification dot on Data tab
- updated hand-pointing locations on map to show their correct description
- updated resolution autodetection - defaults to first available, if not found
- if resolutions not available (Unity misbehaves, usually multi-display setups), Resolution item is hidden
FixFox update for 31 March 2022
Minor updates - build 301
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Spacr Windows Depot 1696221
- Loading history…
Spacr Mac Depot 1696222
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update