FixFox update for 31 March 2022

Minor updates - build 301

31 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added setting Graphics > Typewriter to show messages all at once
  • updated notification dot on Data tab
  • updated hand-pointing locations on map to show their correct description
  • updated resolution autodetection - defaults to first available, if not found
  • if resolutions not available (Unity misbehaves, usually multi-display setups), Resolution item is hidden

Changed files in this update

