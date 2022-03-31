 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fear Factory update for 31 March 2022

Patch 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8473931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After major update, here are a few additional changes/tweaks.

  • Fixed an issue where items initially spawn outside of the haunted house attraction area.

  • Fixed an issue where text would overflow tooltip bounds.

  • Phobias are now displayed as an icon.

  • When guests enter the haunted house, they will have a significantly reduced amount of Fear Reputation that is added.

  • Player can now build their haunted house without having to spawn the guests in first. If path is blocked after a wave is called a visual will show where the guest was last trying to navigate to.

  • Fixed an issue which caused the soundtrack to stop playing.

Changed files in this update

Fear Factory Depot Depot 1506681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.