Patch 0.7.1

After major update, here are a few additional changes/tweaks.
Fixed an issue where items initially spawn outside of the haunted house attraction area.
Fixed an issue where text would overflow tooltip bounds.
Phobias are now displayed as an icon.
When guests enter the haunted house, they will have a significantly reduced amount of Fear Reputation that is added.
Player can now build their haunted house without having to spawn the guests in first. If path is blocked after a wave is called a visual will show where the guest was last trying to navigate to.
Fixed an issue which caused the soundtrack to stop playing.
