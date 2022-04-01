 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 1 April 2022

Patch 1.0.8

Patch 1.0.8 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**- Reworked all three "build all buildings of certain level" missions, they should be much more clear now

  • Fix for photos disappearing after loading a save game (better handling of slashes in file paths and better handling of missing files so it does not block the rest of loading)
  • Many fixes to brushing cats and dogs, adjusted speeds of brushing, it should finally work as intended**
  • Dogs can be brushed to a max hygiene value of 50% (down from 70%, the rest has to be washed)
  • Corrected broom and mop cleaning speed calculations
  • Furnished toggle no longer auto-disables then sell toggle is selected
  • Level 2 cages can now be placed in level 3 enclosures
  • Better handling of doing missions tasks out of sequence
  • Added a message after finishing all of the missions
  • Blocked scrolling of items in equipment bar while the player is blocked or has locked interactions (to prevent different errors and issues)
  • Fixed issue with occasional green tint of some level parts (this also should give better reflections in general)
  • Fixed playing wrong animal animations (for example: cats playing 'toy animation' while they should be walking)
  • Fixed some strange animation shaking
  • Added extra checks for the task "send probe" to make sure is completes successfully
  • Flipped posters and eye drops textures so they are no longer mirrored (flipped)
  • Fixed metal sheet texture and materials in cats enclosures
  • Fixed gate's build mode collider and added visual boundaries to it
  • Fixed a gap between level 3 cages and walls in level 3 cat buildings
  • Changed the wound position on inu's back and move to its side
  • Removed cages from the empty versions of level 3 dog buildings
  • Fixes to buttons pointer over behavior
  • Fixed cat poop point ;)

We kindly ask you to see if photos hanged on the walls are loading properly and if there are sill issues please let us know :)

