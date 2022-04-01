Patch 1.0.8

**- Reworked all three "build all buildings of certain level" missions, they should be much more clear now
- Fix for photos disappearing after loading a save game (better handling of slashes in file paths and better handling of missing files so it does not block the rest of loading)
- Many fixes to brushing cats and dogs, adjusted speeds of brushing, it should finally work as intended**
- Dogs can be brushed to a max hygiene value of 50% (down from 70%, the rest has to be washed)
- Corrected broom and mop cleaning speed calculations
- Furnished toggle no longer auto-disables then sell toggle is selected
- Level 2 cages can now be placed in level 3 enclosures
- Better handling of doing missions tasks out of sequence
- Added a message after finishing all of the missions
- Blocked scrolling of items in equipment bar while the player is blocked or has locked interactions (to prevent different errors and issues)
- Fixed issue with occasional green tint of some level parts (this also should give better reflections in general)
- Fixed playing wrong animal animations (for example: cats playing 'toy animation' while they should be walking)
- Fixed some strange animation shaking
- Added extra checks for the task "send probe" to make sure is completes successfully
- Flipped posters and eye drops textures so they are no longer mirrored (flipped)
- Fixed metal sheet texture and materials in cats enclosures
- Fixed gate's build mode collider and added visual boundaries to it
- Fixed a gap between level 3 cages and walls in level 3 cat buildings
- Changed the wound position on inu's back and move to its side
- Removed cages from the empty versions of level 3 dog buildings
- Fixes to buttons pointer over behavior
- Fixed cat poop point ;)
We kindly ask you to see if photos hanged on the walls are loading properly and if there are sill issues please let us know :)
