Leave No One Behind: la Drang update for 31 March 2022

Patch - 2022/3/31

Build 8473763

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added: in-game manual
  • Added: 2x speed function
  • Changed: clickable tasks have small ribbon in the corner
  • Changed: other UI tweaks
  • Changed: slightly increased grenade launcher and rocket launcher fire rates
  • Fixed: destroying a landed helicopter would result in broken save for the next mission
  • Fixed: wounded soldiers saving with wrong positions
  • Fixed: random crash when ending a mission on the map Camp Plei Me
  • Fixed: players without access to "My Documents" folder not being able to save game (it will be saved to %userprofile%\appdata\locallow instead)

Changed files in this update

Leave No One Behind: la Drang Content Depot 1635351
