Patch - 2022/3/31

- Added: in-game manual
- Added: 2x speed function
- Changed: clickable tasks have small ribbon in the corner
- Changed: other UI tweaks
- Changed: slightly increased grenade launcher and rocket launcher fire rates
- Fixed: destroying a landed helicopter would result in broken save for the next mission
- Fixed: wounded soldiers saving with wrong positions
- Fixed: random crash when ending a mission on the map Camp Plei Me
- Fixed: players without access to "My Documents" folder not being able to save game (it will be saved to %userprofile%\appdata\locallow instead)
