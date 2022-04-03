UPDATE: Item inventory amount now always animated on build menu opening
UPDATE: Localizations (de: ui; fr: ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: all)
FIX: Default paths were reset after building (even if nothing changed)
FIX: Final Rush Hour score on screen did not match actual score
FIX: It was possible to dispatch a train from an empty Coach Yard using the round train icon above station sign
FIX: Loading of save was not possible if it contained obsolete default paths (referencing non-existing nodes)
FIX: Options menu could be closed when confirmation window was active preventing it from being closed
FIX: Overlapping map settings text
FIX: Rush Hour wave finished while train was still waiting at final destination
FIX: Train could be spawned on inactive platform
FIX: Urban transit 'per unique station' label and reward value were not shown correctly (translation missing / value not updated)
FIX: When upgrading / downgrading a signal, the scroll text displayed wrong value (sum instead of difference)
Rail Route update for 3 April 2022
Hotfix 1.4.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
- Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
- Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update