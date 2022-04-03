 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 3 April 2022

Hotfix 1.4.13

Hotfix 1.4.13

Build 8473543

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Item inventory amount now always animated on build menu opening  
UPDATE: Localizations (de: ui; fr: ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: all)

FIX: Default paths were reset after building (even if nothing changed)  
FIX: Final Rush Hour score on screen did not match actual score  
FIX: It was possible to dispatch a train from an empty Coach Yard using the round train icon above station sign  
FIX: Loading of save was not possible if it contained obsolete default paths (referencing non-existing nodes)  
FIX: Options menu could be closed when confirmation window was active preventing it from being closed  
FIX: Overlapping map settings text  
FIX: Rush Hour wave finished while train was still waiting at final destination  
FIX: Train could be spawned on inactive platform  
FIX: Urban transit 'per unique station' label and reward value were not shown correctly (translation missing / value not updated)  
FIX: When upgrading / downgrading a signal, the scroll text displayed wrong value (sum instead of difference)

