Konig UPDATE V2

KINDA IMPORTANT
- Dolly Trailer
- Derby Demolition
- AI Traffic on the roads
- A friend that can give you a lift in town
- More races & rewards at the night meet
- You can now sell old parts/metal
- Magnetic tray to carry bolt easier
- Racetrack apartment with saving spot, big storage fuel tank & a little something special
- School bus
- Tunable ECU + Glove box in Konig
- Custom interior autometer gauges (RPM/Boost/etc) & shift knobs
- You can now lock decorations like tables & shelfs (Also burn/recycle them)
- French Canadian voices for Normand, Jacques & Mother
CONTROLS
- Steering wheel H-Shifter support
- A bit better support for steering wheels
- Auto-Clutch can now be disabled
- Head movement inside the car
COOL, I GUESS
- Jackstands - You will all start with two at the load of your save
- Wheel spacers
- Mixing paint booth + More feedback/details when painting
- Bloom & Better lighthing
- Different colors 20mm bolts + New wheel bearing
- Windows tints now available at Kali-Gas
- Possible to paint the Performance Caliper & LSD Differential
- Gilles can now find your objects without being friend with
- Windmills are now out of phase from each other
- New shirt colors
- Auto-flip vehicle added to the SmollATV and Buggy, they can't be stuck upside down + Chainsaw holder on SmollATV
- Keybind to hide the UI added in the escape menu
- Better quality rear mirror
- No more 2D trees & better lighting on them
- Gilles can now find [UNIQUE] parts (Buggy parts, Transmissions, Rewarded spoiler, etc)
- Warning sound/visual when you are about to die of one need (+ death sound)
- Exhaust fire + backfire on the Konig
- Rally shocks now unlockable
BUGS
- Controller bug when launching the game
- Objects flying of the Konig trunk
- A very good update on the save system & loading the save had now way more informations (And "tips"..)
- "No grid electricity" text bug at the Sugarshack
- You can now deliver firewood for the garage at anytime to your brother (Also bug with the firewood not reseting)
- Model 2 muffler wrong hitbox
- Sometime it was impossible to disconnect a the trailer from the OlTruck/SmollATV
- Item could stay stuck under the press table in the Sugarshack
- Pruning looper could go through the ground
- Fuel visible in canister in 3 third person
- When bending a sign, you can no longer stay stuck on it
- Teleport vehicle with trailer attached is fixed
- Item that clipped through the map will now have more chance to spawn back in the dumpster at the Sugarshack
- Reverse mirror now works at night & with the OlTruck bed light
- Trailer could explose when loading from save
- Weird skidmarks when loading the save or towing the vehicle in town
- Adjust the rear spring force and height on the coilover while installed on the car wasn't possible
- Konig right door rust wasn't visible
