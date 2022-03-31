 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 31 March 2022

Konig UPDATE V2

KINDA IMPORTANT

  • Dolly Trailer
  • Derby Demolition
  • AI Traffic on the roads
  • A friend that can give you a lift in town
  • More races & rewards at the night meet
  • You can now sell old parts/metal
  • Magnetic tray to carry bolt easier
  • Racetrack apartment with saving spot, big storage fuel tank & a little something special
  • School bus
  • Tunable ECU + Glove box in Konig
  • Custom interior autometer gauges (RPM/Boost/etc) & shift knobs
  • You can now lock decorations like tables & shelfs (Also burn/recycle them)
  • French Canadian voices for Normand, Jacques & Mother

CONTROLS

  • Steering wheel H-Shifter support
  • A bit better support for steering wheels
  • Auto-Clutch can now be disabled
  • Head movement inside the car

COOL, I GUESS

  • Jackstands - You will all start with two at the load of your save
  • Wheel spacers
  • Mixing paint booth + More feedback/details when painting
  • Bloom & Better lighthing
  • Different colors 20mm bolts + New wheel bearing
  • Windows tints now available at Kali-Gas
  • Possible to paint the Performance Caliper & LSD Differential
  • Gilles can now find your objects without being friend with
  • Windmills are now out of phase from each other
  • New shirt colors
  • Auto-flip vehicle added to the SmollATV and Buggy, they can't be stuck upside down + Chainsaw holder on SmollATV
  • Keybind to hide the UI added in the escape menu
  • Better quality rear mirror
  • No more 2D trees & better lighting on them
  • Gilles can now find [UNIQUE] parts (Buggy parts, Transmissions, Rewarded spoiler, etc)
  • Warning sound/visual when you are about to die of one need (+ death sound)
  • Exhaust fire + backfire on the Konig
  • Rally shocks now unlockable

BUGS

  • Controller bug when launching the game
  • Objects flying of the Konig trunk
  • A very good update on the save system & loading the save had now way more informations (And "tips"..)
  • "No grid electricity" text bug at the Sugarshack
  • You can now deliver firewood for the garage at anytime to your brother (Also bug with the firewood not reseting)
  • Model 2 muffler wrong hitbox
  • Sometime it was impossible to disconnect a the trailer from the OlTruck/SmollATV
  • Item could stay stuck under the press table in the Sugarshack
  • Pruning looper could go through the ground
  • Fuel visible in canister in 3 third person
  • When bending a sign, you can no longer stay stuck on it
  • Teleport vehicle with trailer attached is fixed
  • Item that clipped through the map will now have more chance to spawn back in the dumpster at the Sugarshack
  • Reverse mirror now works at night & with the OlTruck bed light
  • Trailer could explose when loading from save
  • Weird skidmarks when loading the save or towing the vehicle in town
  • Adjust the rear spring force and height on the coilover while installed on the car wasn't possible
  • Konig right door rust wasn't visible

