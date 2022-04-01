Fixed: Continue in The Arcade Strikes Back now never lose track of where you were.
Fixed: "Die hard fan" achievement was awarded incorrectly.
Fixed: Final boss fight in A Day At The Beach could break, and the player could leave the screen on the right side.
Fixed: Quitting to the menu while fighting the boss in The Arcade Strikes Back could leave a green effect that stayed until restart.
Fixed: Some menu buttons had an incorrect setup, making mouse-clicking hard.
Change: Various UI tweaks to increase readability.
Change: Increased dead zone for gamepad analogue sticks.
Change: Slow motion now stops when the player dies in Classic Mode.
Added: Achievements are now localised.
Kung Fury: Street Rage update for 1 April 2022
Patchnotes Version 1.4.0
