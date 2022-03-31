 Skip to content

Arkio update for 31 March 2022

v1.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Arkio features:
Arkio components (16x walls, columns, stairs, doors and windows)
Manual dimension inputs and improved dimension lines
Bi-directional Unity link
Arkio Plus license tier and Plus Asset Pack
glTF import and export
More than 70 new props and materials
Home panel with quick links to tutorials, sample models, meetings and scenes
Arkio HQ scene with gallery, training center and auditorium
New workflow tutorials
Show BIM info from Revit imports
3D Sketches, line styles, and thickness
Sticky notes

Improvements:
Improved tutorial panel and content
Fixed various Revit, Sketchup and Rhino geometry importing and exporting bugs
Pro and Enterprise notifications for paid features
Various modeling bug fixes (single and multiuser)
Various bug fixes and UX enhancements

