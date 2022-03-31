 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Green Hell update for 31 March 2022

Patch v2.2.1 Hotfix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8473256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Adventurers!

Hotfix Patch: v2.2.1 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

  • Sometimes cannot give item to Fisherman after loading save
  • Player can die in multiplayer during dialog with Rope Kid
  • Iron Ore does not save on Pottery Table
  • Centipede model can stay on Player
  • Fisherman automatically finishes giving reputation on Tourist difficulty
  • Kids can duplicate in loaded coop games
  • Cannot finish constructions placed under Tribe camp buildings
  • Missing translations

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Green Hell - DATA Depot 815372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.