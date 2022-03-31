Patch v2.2.1 Hotfix Notes

Hey Adventurers!
Hotfix Patch: v2.2.1 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
- Sometimes cannot give item to Fisherman after loading save
- Player can die in multiplayer during dialog with Rope Kid
- Iron Ore does not save on Pottery Table
- Centipede model can stay on Player
- Fisherman automatically finishes giving reputation on Tourist difficulty
- Kids can duplicate in loaded coop games
- Cannot finish constructions placed under Tribe camp buildings
- Missing translations
Thank you for your support!
