Marble Trap update for 31 March 2022

Marble Trap Second Major Update Trailer

New obstacles:

  • Pendulum Blade, that swings from left to right, pick the right moment to pass this one
  • Cylinder with spikes, where you need to roll over
  • Rotating circled box that push out Maces
  • An updated spike cube that moves like a dice
  • A new cannon that moves and shoots, with a curve in different directions
  • Also new tiles to roll over like different kind of ramps
Minor updates
  • Translations, localization in French, German etc. option
  • Hide HUD during play option
  • Changes to challenges and added music tracks.

In case you missed the previous smaller updates here is a list of updates made to the game since the last major update:

  • Challenges tab with weekly and daily parkour
  • Change the colors of your marble
  • Collect three stars and see your progress in h statistics overview

