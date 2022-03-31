Marble Trap Second Major Update Trailer

Check out the video to see what is added!
New obstacles:
- Pendulum Blade, that swings from left to right, pick the right moment to pass this one
- Cylinder with spikes, where you need to roll over
- Rotating circled box that push out Maces
- An updated spike cube that moves like a dice
- A new cannon that moves and shoots, with a curve in different directions
- Also new tiles to roll over like different kind of ramps
Minor updates
- Translations, localization in French, German etc. option
- Hide HUD during play option
- Changes to challenges and added music tracks.
In case you missed the previous smaller updates here is a list of updates made to the game since the last major update:
- Challenges tab with weekly and daily parkour
- Change the colors of your marble
- Collect three stars and see your progress in h statistics overview
Changed files in this update