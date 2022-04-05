Update - 1.10.15 (Bug Fix Patch)

Hello Adventurers,
We hope you've been enjoying your travels in the Roguebook. Today's patch is a follow up to our last patch, aimed at addressing some of the bugs and crashes people have been experiencing following the release of the tournament mode and Fugoro.
Read on for the full notes:
1.10.15 Patch Notes
Other
- Fugoro is now unlocked instantly if the DLC is owned
- The achievement 'Neverending Story' now unlocks correctly
- The death counter of the 2 heroes in the tournament menu is now displayed in the global stats panel
- Tweaked Wheel of Chaos to work with most effects applied to the leading hero
- Triton Bodyguard no longer can trigger on allies
- Fugoro's pipe on the overworld is now prioritized over Apex’ tracks
- Prevent socketing cost when changing gems to cards that spend all Faeria
- The Time of legends narrative will no longer appear without both heroes’ starting treasures
- Stacked cards are now sorted so that the lowest cost card is first
- Added a speech from Naddim speech the first time a player starts a new run with an affordable embellishment after the tutorial
- Removed the possibility for duplicate talents with 'Seal of Talents'
- Various text fixes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a possible cheat in the tournament mode
- Fixed a softlock when retrieving stolen treasure from Fugoro with the Fugoro DLC enabled
- Fixed a softlock when opening talents tab for the first time while the lootbag is open
- Fixed an issue where you could enter the tutorial’s first battle without Sorocco
- Fixed a softlock when a run is dropped from battle as cards can still be played
- Fixed a blocker in Compendium when selecting a card while loading is not complete
- Fixed a case where Fugoro's Staff prevented Recharge from working
- Fixed multiple melee/ranged instances on the same card not being correctly evaluated
- Fixed some effects not applying to heroes when revived
- Fixed tooltips hiding card text when too numerous
- Fixed an issue where Imperial Camp training could be done with not enough money in the player's possession
- Fixed arrow keys not scrolling to the focused item in scroll lists
- Fixed Sharra’s Shimmer Strike animation
- Fixed boss reward 'Token of Heroism' being stuck if taken last with a gamepad
- Fixed return to hand or deck effects when the hero is dead
- Fixed some ultra-wide screen issues
- Fixed the interaction between the Ogre Dance status and the Hammer Time card
- Fixed some minors crashes
- Fixes to tournament scoring
- Fixed the game being locked after the last boss if the Seal of One is active
- Global statuses are now visible again
