Fixed a bug with swimming after loading onto a rope. Improved auto restore tooltip and restore point creation. Now, when saving the game, if the car is on wheels and in good condition, its restore point will be saved at the current location. And when landing in a broken or drowned car, even if it is on wheels, a hint about the possibility of recovery will be displayed.
Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 31 March 2022
Fixed bug when loading onto rope and more v1.0.18
