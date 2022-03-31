 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Labyrinthine update for 31 March 2022

Several Fixes and Improved Controller support.

Share · View all patches · Build 8473060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with end screen fonts
  • Fixed an issue that caused several AI to break
  • Fixed an issue with animations that likely caused a crash when spectating
  • Fixed an issue causing the cabin in chapter 2 to act like a safe house
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the crocodile to go invisible
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the player to be invisible when looking in certain angles
  • Fixed an issue with czech localisation
  • Fixed cosmetics sometimes not spawning in at the start of a case
  • Fix a bug where you could die multiple times
  • Fixed leech over-stretching
  • Fix for the audio popping at the start/end of a match
  • Crocodile no longer heads to the players last position
  • Removed "blood" screen effects when being killed
  • Fixed an issue where the leech would appear "stiff"
  • Added glowstick collision noises
  • Fixed monster kill animation ground detection
  • Smoothed the kill animation transition for the swamp dog
  • Fixed an issue where leeches didn't disengage properly
  • Fixed some minor localisation issues
  • Removed a couple trees from Chapter 5
  • Added more colliders to the 2nd water area (no more climbing on the sides )
  • Altered player camera position (may change, fixes an issue with interactions being an issue)
  • Mosquito is now faster but disengages quicker
  • Fixed font in localisation
  • Fixed clothes lines in chapter 5
  • Rebaked lighting
  • Fixed several bugs with AI
  • Disabled wrapping on the "reviving" text
  • Fixed an issue where pigman's AI could break
  • Massively improved controller support
  • Enabled full steamdeck support
  • Fixed Dutch translations turning to French (still missing part of the translation for Chapter 5, will have that out soon)
  • Fixed a few issues with Chinese translations

Changed files in this update

Labyrinthine Content Depot 1302241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.