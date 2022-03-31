- Fixed an issue with end screen fonts
- Fixed an issue that caused several AI to break
- Fixed an issue with animations that likely caused a crash when spectating
- Fixed an issue causing the cabin in chapter 2 to act like a safe house
- Fixed an issue that could cause the crocodile to go invisible
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to be invisible when looking in certain angles
- Fixed an issue with czech localisation
- Fixed cosmetics sometimes not spawning in at the start of a case
- Fix a bug where you could die multiple times
- Fixed leech over-stretching
- Fix for the audio popping at the start/end of a match
- Crocodile no longer heads to the players last position
- Removed "blood" screen effects when being killed
- Fixed an issue where the leech would appear "stiff"
- Added glowstick collision noises
- Fixed monster kill animation ground detection
- Smoothed the kill animation transition for the swamp dog
- Fixed an issue where leeches didn't disengage properly
- Fixed some minor localisation issues
- Removed a couple trees from Chapter 5
- Added more colliders to the 2nd water area (no more climbing on the sides )
- Altered player camera position (may change, fixes an issue with interactions being an issue)
- Mosquito is now faster but disengages quicker
- Fixed font in localisation
- Fixed clothes lines in chapter 5
- Rebaked lighting
- Fixed several bugs with AI
- Disabled wrapping on the "reviving" text
- Fixed an issue where pigman's AI could break
- Massively improved controller support
- Enabled full steamdeck support
- Fixed Dutch translations turning to French (still missing part of the translation for Chapter 5, will have that out soon)
- Fixed a few issues with Chinese translations
Labyrinthine update for 31 March 2022
Several Fixes and Improved Controller support.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update