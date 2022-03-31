【0331】Added attribute panel、gamepad optimization

Version: 1.2.2.1
New content:
- Added the role attribute panel and status bar
BUG Repair:
- Fixed the effect error of Dragon Slash
- Fixed an issue where players would get stuck if they were killed when executing the Dragon Emperor
- Fixed some copy or icon errors of the skills after restarting the game
- Fixed the following gamepad adaptation problems
- Switch Pro gamepad unrecognized or ZL\ZR unusable
- Unable to use gamepads connected via Bluetooth/wireless adapter
- Some gamepads cannot be used in the menu
※ If you still can't use the gamepad, try to solve the problem by (open the Steam library → right click on warm snow → properties → Controller → select "Enable Steam input ")
Function Optimization:
- The memory redemption shop will no longer be entered after restarting the game in the Buddhist Temple
- Added button toggle in gamepad Settings (PS4 / Xbox)
- Optimization of save
