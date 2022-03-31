 Skip to content

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 31 March 2022

【0331】Added attribute panel、gamepad optimization

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 1.2.2.1

New content:

  1. Added the role attribute panel and status bar

BUG Repair:

  1. Fixed the effect error of Dragon Slash
  2. Fixed an issue where players would get stuck if they were killed when executing the Dragon Emperor
  3. Fixed some copy or icon errors of the skills after restarting the game
  4. Fixed the following gamepad adaptation problems
  • Switch Pro gamepad unrecognized or ZL\ZR unusable
  • Unable to use gamepads connected via Bluetooth/wireless adapter
  • Some gamepads cannot be used in the menu
    ※ If you still can't use the gamepad, try to solve the problem by (open the Steam library → right click on warm snow → properties → Controller → select "Enable Steam input ")

Function Optimization:

  1. The memory redemption shop will no longer be entered after restarting the game in the Buddhist Temple
  2. Added button toggle in gamepad Settings (PS4 / Xbox)
  3. Optimization of save

Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb

