MITS Beta update for 31 March 2022

Community Feedback Update

Build 8472968 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Torch ✔
  • Guns out of ground ✔
  • Objective Tips ✔
  • Tips ON/OFF in settings ✔
  • More Starter Ammo for pistol ✔
  • Outline/Brighten the icons on screen ✔
  • Walk back shooting glitch ✔
  • Drop Chances Armor ✔
  • Can pickup ammo only on weapons that can hold ammo ✔
  • Keep Reload for difficulties ✔
  • Bazooka area damage ✔
  • Spawning Cap, more on higher difficulties ✔
  • Tab List for audio, controls, scores/times, etc ✔
  • In Settings, you cant click anything behind it ✔
  • Loading Screen ✔
  • Name of weapon in overlay ✔
  • Don't take ammo when pressing reload and its full ✔
  • Nerf tommy gun ✔
  • Change Cup to be gold on UI ✔

