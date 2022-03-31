- Torch ✔
- Guns out of ground ✔
- Objective Tips ✔
- Tips ON/OFF in settings ✔
- More Starter Ammo for pistol ✔
- Outline/Brighten the icons on screen ✔
- Walk back shooting glitch ✔
- Drop Chances Armor ✔
- Can pickup ammo only on weapons that can hold ammo ✔
- Keep Reload for difficulties ✔
- Bazooka area damage ✔
- Spawning Cap, more on higher difficulties ✔
- Tab List for audio, controls, scores/times, etc ✔
- In Settings, you cant click anything behind it ✔
- Loading Screen ✔
- Name of weapon in overlay ✔
- Don't take ammo when pressing reload and its full ✔
- Nerf tommy gun ✔
- Change Cup to be gold on UI ✔
MITS Beta update for 31 March 2022
Community Feedback Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update