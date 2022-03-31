 Skip to content

Dungeon Raider update for 31 March 2022

Fixed Battles

Build 8472959

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We changed the way hits are registered, now every hit you make will land, 100% guaranteed by Roni Games. Also fixed some of the traps. Stay tuned for more!

Roni Games team.

Changed files in this update

