 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escape The Pacific update for 31 March 2022

Alpha 59.E1 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8472834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (2) for Alpha 59.E1 (experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed an issue where attaching a raft module wasn't possible on one side of a raft but was possible on the opposite side (raft size 4)
  2. Fixed an issue where after game load attached raft modules were detached/separated optically from the raft main body but acted as physically still attached (raft size 5)
  3. Fixed an issue where after game load attached raft modules disappeared from the raft
  4. Fixed an issue where after game load attached raft modules moved in some direction on the raft
  5. Fixed an issue where after game load raft modules disappeared from the raft
  6. Fixed an issue where empty water holders don't stack in the inventory when they were filled with different liquid type beforehand

Please note:
The Raft module fixes (01, 02, 03, 04, 05) don't fix already saved broken rafts but prevent the issue to occur in the future.

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

Changed depots in testing_u20 branch

View more data in app history for build 8472834
Lost in Pacific Content Depot 655291
Lost in Pacific Depot - Upload/Download/Run Test Depot 655299
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.