Alpha 59.E1 - Hotfix 2

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (2) for Alpha 59.E1 (experimental) is now available!
Changelog:
- Fixed an issue where attaching a raft module wasn't possible on one side of a raft but was possible on the opposite side (raft size 4)
- Fixed an issue where after game load attached raft modules were detached/separated optically from the raft main body but acted as physically still attached (raft size 5)
- Fixed an issue where after game load attached raft modules disappeared from the raft
- Fixed an issue where after game load attached raft modules moved in some direction on the raft
- Fixed an issue where empty water holders don't stack in the inventory when they were filled with different liquid type beforehand
Please note:
The Raft module fixes (01, 02, 03, 04, 05) don't fix already saved broken rafts but prevent the issue to occur in the future.
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed depots in testing_u20 branch