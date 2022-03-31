0.2.8 Update, improved Screw King, Upwards Dash practice room and more!

First of all I've started doing these update summary videos, let me know what you think of this format!

I was originally gonna do a much bigger update but some you found some bugs I felt needed instant-fixing, the biggest one being the Assist-Mode menu not working on Controller, this was a mistake on my part when I recently re-did that menu.

Anyway, it's fixed now and I think every other bug you reported. Thank you!

The bigger changes to this update is the re-work of the Screw King boss! These are one of many upcoming reworks of current bosses, I'm also going to be adding tons of new SFX to all bosses. And those who are wondering : every area will have it's own boss music. Like I mentioned in the previous update, SFX is a big underdeveloped part of the game at the moment along with lore aspects and world-building assets.

Anyway, happy to get this update out and next I'll be reworking on the Mechanical Fort area quite a bit, removing a bunch of the spikes there are making it a less pain-in-the-butt area to traverse. I'm also gonna be adding atleast one new enemy to that area, more enemy variety to all areas are generally planned. Read more on what I exactly changed in the notes below!

Patch Changelog

Redid the Screw King boss a bit, updated his graphics and tweaked his mechanics so the battle flows better

Added a practice room for Upwards Dashing

Changes to the Mushmover Spell mechanics

Fixed the Assist-mode not working on controller

Fixed the Dodge Blast Emblem being odd in inventory

Upwards Dash can be bound to the jump button, acting as a double jump

Spin Jump can be bound to Heal button (when not on the ground, will be the default input)

Fixed some tiles in Color Caverns where you could see out of bounds

Some potential fixes for the flying Eyes in Acid Dungeon going off-bounds

Fixed some item descriptions

Fixed the Fast Slash not appearing if you had another relic

Added the Strong Spell booster into the game

Fixed an enemy clipping out of bounds in Undergrounds

Changed some dialogue

Removed one Relic temporarely (The movable parry one), it will be changed and moved to a different location

Fixed that one room in Color Caverns showing your location wrong

Tweaked the Big Germ Boss arena a tiny bit