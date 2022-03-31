Patch 1.1!

Hello, I'm back with a few more changes to the main game. The first four are the most notable.
- Increased exposure/brightness to as much as the game can handle.
- Something dastardly happens at the beginning of floor 1430.
- Added in a joke/lore around Ik's name (in the friendship survey dialogue.)
- Changed Sobbergritch's name to Mr. Sob
- CURRENTLY there's no easter egg for naming yourself the same as Ik.
- Some improvements to caged chompers:
- You can now throw caged chompers without being bit!
- Caged chompers are now always tame when brought through the elevator and won't hurt you.
- Fixed an issue where caged chompers would hurt other enemies long after being thrown by the player, as long as the cage never came to a complete rest.
- Fixed a few types of props not interacting properly with enemies and metal detectors.
- In the crow level, made the vent hang open as a hint since some people didn't notice it quickly.
- Added a few enemies to the mall which weren't there previously
- Fixed a softlock in level 27 in which the player could climb over some metal bars and become trapped forever
- Fixed a certain dialogue path which would cause Ik to permanently make a smug face.
- For some reason, the letter Q was missing from the font used for confirmation in the intro naming screen.
- Since I observed that most players are able to beat the level without taking any damage, one final hand now appears blocking the elevator in the art museum.
- Added a checkpoint to the art museum.
- In the glass pane factory, any enemies the player did not take care of are now eaten by Shrimp in the ending sequence. (They disappear mysteriously.)
- Laser guns no longer charge and shoot while the player's control has been taken away by a cutscene.
- Tried to make the area around a metal detector more memorable in the Lil' Nibblers' floor by changing the colors and putting some writing on the wall, since players don't remember to go back there.
- Credits now drop the player back into the intro instead of the hotel lobby.
- You have to beat the game to play bonus levels now, even if they are unlocked. (This was how it was intended to be from the start.)
- The player's jump poof particle is no longer affected by pausing, so it doesn't show up as a white blob in end-of-level elevator cutscenes.
- Fixed a softlock in which the player would not have a fuse if they reset to a checkpoint in the plumbing system.
- Also fixed a case in which Ik would say one of Sobbergritch's lines.
- Fixed one cabin in the wild west town having a window that was just small enough that some players could not fit through it (while others could, strangely.)
- Some medkits were previously not "edible" to Shrimp in levels where he appears and would hurt him instead if thrown at his face.
- In the glass pane factory, added in a redundancy for a very rare bug in which the player would not be reset when falling into the water.
- In the aquarium, fixed a possibility for a cutscene to take control from the player while an enemy was still attacking them.
