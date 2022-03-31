 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 31 March 2022

31.03.2022 game update

Share · View all patches · Build 8472580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

  • The Might of the Forgotten event has started.
  • The Necromancer's Curse of Old Age ability now affects bosses as well.
  • Fixed blocking control when jumping.
  • The "Time of the Plague" event has ended.
  • Increased the chance of crafting recipes dropping on islands and Lost Valley.
  • Increased the drop rate of recipes and rare items in the chests of the Isles and the Lost Valley.

We wish you a pleasant game!

Changed files in this update

Sphere III: Enchanted World Ru Depot 397041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.