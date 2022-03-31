31.03.2022 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:
- The Might of the Forgotten event has started.
- The Necromancer's Curse of Old Age ability now affects bosses as well.
- Fixed blocking control when jumping.
- The "Time of the Plague" event has ended.
- Increased the chance of crafting recipes dropping on islands and Lost Valley.
- Increased the drop rate of recipes and rare items in the chests of the Isles and the Lost Valley.
