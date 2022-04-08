Update 0.5.0 Anniversary Sale

The 0.5.0 update was released today.
To celebrate, we will be holding a sale on the following dates.
Start Date and Time
April 07, 2022 19:00(PST)
End Date and Time
April 17, 2022 19:00(PST)
Please take this opportunity to purchase "METAL DOGS".
Changed files in this update