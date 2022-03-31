 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 31 March 2022

P&C HotFix: 310322

Build 8472522

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch for the latest Stable build is out! Couldn't release tonight's Beta with such a heavy heart ːkoboldkissː

Size: 307.5 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy calculations for overworld army placing in wars against Rabbit / Finhead / Mermaid / Harvest
ːswirliesː Fixed battles against Bird not affecting Diplomacy with other Reigns
ːswirliesː Fixed Wish Wisp not affecting Diplomacy with Finhead/Mermaid/Bird in some of its effects
ːswirliesː Fixed staple NPCs (DLC ones, Moss, Crusader, Dokuro, Scarecrow, Amelie...) race being swapped with Progeny ones. Speak to Dear and they'll be reverted if it happened to you.
ːswirliesː Fixed Drider NPCs never be found in the Stone Knife
ːswirliesː Optimized the processes for Mouse taxes calculation
ːswirliesː REMIX mode starting in the Southern Kingdom now prevents the Clocktown presentation scene to be played
ːswirliesː Mermaid now lose and gain Population at a much slower rate

